Health care workers finally start to feel relief

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One symptom of COVID-19 is a heavy chest, making it difficult to breathe for patients. For healthy nurses and doctors, the pandemic brought heavy hearts. Leaving them hard to breathe as well, despite being virus-free. A year a half later, some say they’re finally able to feel light again.

“In the hallways rows and rows and rows of isolation carts every other room,” said Chief Nursing Officer at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Jen Drayton.

She says it still feels like yesterday when she led a team of health care workers through a time with so much uncertainty.

“Were we going to have enough beds, were we going to have enough equipment were we going to have enough staff … We questioned when we left that shift and came back which patients would still be there,” said HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Respiratory Therapist Dusti Mielke.

She explains how everyday was survival mode.

“There was a lot of tears, a lot of tragedy, a lot of doubt,” Mielke said.

While the thick of the pandemic wasn’t long ago, Mielke says finally she and her colleagues feel relief filling the halls of the hospital.

“It’s so much better so much lighter ... we don’t have that sense of doom,” Mielke said.

“Less isolation! Much less time getting in and out of patient rooms,” said Drayton.

Still, COVID-19 cases continue to come through their doors each day. However, its nothing compared to what it used to be. Allowing for more time to be dedicated to other patient needs.

“We starting to see the patients that we saw before the pandemic hit and it feels good to transition into that and not all the patients are related to COVID,” Mielke said.

“Families are able to have up to two visitors now. In the peak of COVID we couldn’t have any visitors. We spent as much time as we could in rooms with patients but to a nurse’s heart it’s never enough,” said Drayton.

With the majority of staff vaccinated at the hospital, the return of a social life has helped employee’s overall mental health as well.

“We are starting to see the normal life outside the hospital where before you’d come to work then go home go home and come to work,” Mielke said.

Leading to a lightened mood.

“Now we are able to joke around, smile, enjoy our shifts and have more one on one time with our patients,” Mielke said.

Which the nurses say rubs off on the patients to.

“The patients themselves are a little lighter they’re not so scared to be in the hospital … It gives us hope,” Mielke said.

“We have a saying her at HSHS, ‘hope lives here’ and so that’s how we balance it. Hope lives here,” Drayton said.

In addition to relief, the hospital also has acquired a new sense of pride.

“We made history this will be written about this will be in books and to know we went through it even if we weren’t necessarily prepared is absolutely incredible,” Mielke said.

“Nobody had to convince them to come to work nobody had to convince them to stay extra or give up time off they just did it, " Drayton said.

While they hope and pray to never experience anything like it again, they say if needed they would do it over and over again.

Unfortunately, with variants on the rise and colder months around the corner, there is fear in the back of their minds. Concerns that this fall will be extremely busy and challenging as still only half of the state has been fully vaccinated.

