La Crosse & Holmen fire departments begin shared working agreement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Holmen Area Fire Department is looking to improve its service through a partnership with La Crosse.

The La Crosse City Council approved a contract last week that combines the leadership of the La Crosse and Holmen fire departments.

La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam says the memorandum of understanding (MOU) creates a joint administration.

“The MOU is really set up initially just to get our foot in the door there, provide them some stability and leadership and a broader administrative group to help them with some hurdles they’re facing,” Gilliam explained.

Holmen Area Fire Board President Patrick Barlow says there has been some community concern about the future of the Holmen Area Fire Department.

He insists the agreement doesn’t mean that La Crosse is completely taking over.

“We will continue to have a fire station in Holmen, our own equipment, our own firefighters,” Barlow detailed. “This MOU really looks at administration, improving training, and trying to get our department as effective as possible.”

Gilliam says Holmen only has full-time firefighters on during the day, and nights are covered entirely by volunteers.

He’s aiming for a 24/7 staffing model to help ease some of the burden on volunteer firefighters.

“That puts stress on the volunteers on that call volume overnight and over weekends, so what we want to do is get a staffing model in place so that there’s always somebody to at least answer the call and get an initial rig out on the road,” Gilliam said.

While Barlow believes there will always be a need for volunteer firefighters, Holmen needs more full-time help in order to solve service shortcomings.

“Because we are so short right now currently on volunteers, we are going to really make a plan to both recruit both volunteers and full-time firefighters as well,” Barlow added.

When looking at the agreement as a whole, Gilliam believes it’s in the best interest of both parties and the public.

“I think these communities over the years have certainly struggled on other collaborative ventures, but if we can’t get together on public safety issues I don’t know what we can get together on,” Gilliam expressed. “I encourage everybody to be a little patient over the next few months during the transition.”

The agreement makes Chief Gilliam the acting Fire Chief of the Holmen Area Fire Department, a distinction that took effect on July 9th.

The contract is set to run through June 30th, 2022, and more permanent solutions will continue to be discussed during the length of the deal.

Through the MOU, the Holmen Area Fire Association will pay the City of La Crosse an annual fee of $175,000 for the services the City will be providing.

