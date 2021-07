A look at Beaver Creek Reserve’s revamped butterfly house

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Don’t fly away, one wildlife sanctuary is celebrating a new home for some two-winged friends.

Beaver Creek Reserve recently unveiled a remodeled butterfly house, home to nearly 30 different species of butterflies.

Beaver Creek Reserve naturalist Megan Giefer joins Hello Wisconsin Tuesday morning for a closer look into the newly revamped Butterfly House and the Wisconsin natives that inhabit it.

The house is now open until the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

Monday-Saturday: 11 AM - 3 PM

Sunday: Noon - 3 PM

*The house is open everyday unless it is raining (butterflies are not active in rainy weather).

