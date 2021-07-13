New UW-River Falls chancellor starts Thursday

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin - River Falls is announcing its new chancellor who will begin work later this week.

UW-River Falls is welcoming Dr. Maria Gallo as the school’s 20th chancellor. Gallo, a plant molecular biologist and fellow of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America, was previously the president of Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, Penn. Gallo also was dean and director of Research and Cooperative Extension of the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, and was professor and chair of the Agronomy Department at the University of Florida, where she specialized in crop improvement.

Gallo earned her doctorate in genetics and master’s degree in crop science from North Carolina State university, and her bachelor’s degree in agronomy from Cornell University.

In taking the chancellor position, Gallo says she was inspired by UWRF’s commitment to academic excellence, student success, and affordability. Gallo was selected as chancellor by the UW System Board of Regents in May.

UW System President Tommy Thompson said Gallo’s extensive academic background will position her for success as UWRF’s chancellor.

“She is a scholar with expertise in agronomy and genetics,” Thompson said. “She will take UW-River Falls to new heights.”

“I look forward to partnering with the 12 chancellors in the UW System along with UW-River Falls faculty, staff, alumni, and friends to bring innovation and opportunity to the state and the St. Croix Valley,” Gallo said.

Gallo follows former chancellor Dean Van Galen, who left the school one year ago to become the president of Missouri Southern State University, and interim chancellor Connie Foster, who served in the role for the past year.

