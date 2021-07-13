Advertisement

Police on scene of incident at Wisconsin travel center

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, about 22 miles south of Milwaukee.

A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station’s gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

Police and sheriff’s officials in Racine County said they had no immediate information to release.

