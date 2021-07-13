Advertisement

Wisconsin man charged in U.S. Capitol insurrection

Joshua Munn, of Melrose, Wis., is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol January 6.
Joshua Munn, of Melrose, Wis., is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol January 6.(U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin man is being charged for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

Joshua Munn of Melrose, Wis. is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and three other counts, including disorderly conduct, after being part of the mob that broke into the Capitol on January 6.

Munn posted on Facebook that he entered the Capitol building. Four members of Munn’s family also took part in the incident, according to the criminal complaint. Several social media posts, including on Facebook and Snapchat, that were publicly available at the time of the investigation confirmed that Munn and his family were in Washington, D.C. on the day of the riot.

Munn wrote in a Facebook message that they didn’t break into the Capitol since the windows ‘were already broken,’ but added that ‘we may have broken a few windows to get in.’

In total, investigators gathered 42 screenshots of social media photos or videos, or surveillance video from the U.S. Capitol, as evidence. Additionally, several social media posts and messages confirmed Munn and his family being in the Capitol building on January 6, as well as cell phone location data that placed Munn at the Capitol that day.

According to the criminal complaint against Munn, all five family members are suspected of disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parade, picketing, or demonstrating inside of a Capitol Building.

Munn appeared in the U.S. District Court in Madison Tuesday afternoon for his preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
The guilty plea is part of a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement.
Former Eau Claire construction company owner pleads guilty to theft
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station

Latest News

Holmen Area Fire Department
La Crosse & Holmen fire departments begin shared working agreement
Gov. Evers, who is fully vaccinated, does not have any symptoms and will continue to attend...
Evers not changing schedule after possible COVID-19 exposure
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the...
Minnesota officials looking into Enbridge Line 3 drilling fluid spill
The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is offering free well water screening at Farm...
DNR to provide free well water testing at Farm Technology Days
Mercy's Aurora hospital is a small rural facility now having to take on COVID-19 patients...
Biden administration provides support to Wisconsin’s rural COVID efforts