Xcel Energy begins transmission line inspections using helicopters

The helicopter-based transmission line inspections are part of the normal inspection process. (Source: Xcel Energy)(Xcel Energy)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you spot a helicopter whose operators are paying close attention to power lines in western Wisconsin, there’s no reason for alarm.

In fact, according to Xcel Energy, the helicopter-based transmission line inspections are part of federal regulatory compliance requirements for energy providers in the U.S.

From mid-July through mid-August, Xcel Energy says it will utilize helicopters to inspect parts of its more than 7,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines in the Upper Midwest, starting with areas north of Eau Claire all the way up to the Upper Peninsula. Then, their attention turns to areas between Eau Claire and La Crosse, according to a release from Xcel Energy.

Crews will be looking for line or structural issues, as well as conflicts between buildings or vegetative growth and its power lines.

The helicopters will fly within 50 feet of the transmission lines at varying speeds, occasionally hovering near the lines or other electrical service structures for a more detailed inspection. Flight schedules will be reliant on weather and flying conditions.

Helicopter inspections help crews provide a birds-eye view, which can help in addressing issues in electrical service.

For more information on Xcel Energy, you can visit their website here.

