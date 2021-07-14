10-digit dialing for phone calls coming to the rest of Wisconsin October 24

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Federal Communications Commission is reminding most Wisconsin residents that 10-digit dialing for all phone calls begins October 24.

The FCC wants everyone in the 262, 414, 608, and 920 area codes to start using all ten digits when dialing someone, even when they are making local calls. Seven-digit numbers will still connect for a few more months, the agency explained, so people can get used to the changeover.

In western Wisconsin, the 608-area code runs roughly from a line from the Wisconsin-Minnesota state line through Arcadia and over to near Necedah, slightly southeast through Westfield and Montello, then south to the Wisconsin-Illinois state line east of Beloit. This includes the area generally south of, but not including, Black River Falls and Wisconsin Rapids, such as the cities of La Crosse, Tomah, and Prairie du Chien, as well as Madison and Wisconsin Dells. The 262-area code covers most of southeastern Wisconsin except for Milwaukee, which is covered by the 414-area code. The 920-area code (as well as the 274 area code) takes up a large portion of east-central Wisconsin, including Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and Door County.

Wisconsin residents with 543 and 715 area codes in the northern part of the state will not be affected as they already utilize 10-digit dialing.

The carrier deadline to implement mandatory 10-digit dialing is July 15. September 24 is the deadline for both a second notice to go out to customers and also for the final transition to 10-digit dialing for carriers.

After October 24, seven-digit local calls may no longer work for those elsewhere in Wisconsin. Instead, they may not connect, and callers will hear a recording telling people the number can’t be completed as dialed. In those cases, the person will have to hang up and dial again, with the area code. In all, area codes in 36 states, including most of Wisconsin, will be affected by the change.

Despite the change in dialing for the majority of Wisconsin, there are several items that will not be impacted:

A customer’s telephone number, including current area code;

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services;

A local call will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed;

Customers will continue to dial 1+ the area code + telephone number for all long-distance calls;

Customers will continue to dial a prefix (such as “9”) when dialing from a multi-line telephone system (e.g., in a hotel, office building, etc.) as required;

Customers can still dial three digits to reach 711 (relay services) and 911 (emergency services);

If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, or 811 are currently available in a community, customers can continue to dial these codes with just three digits; and

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255) even after the ’988′ code is in effect.

The FCC has previously explained the change is being made to help establish 988 as a new, nationwide crisis hotline number, akin to 911, that connects individuals to suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. After the parts of the country that are switching to ten-digit-only numbers, such as most of Wisconsin, have completed the move, the new hotline will launch. Currently, that is slated for July 16, 2022.

Until that point, the FCC reminds everyone that they can still reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK), or through online chats. There is also a crisis hotline dedicated to veterans that can be reached by pressing 1 after dialing, chatting online at www.veterantscrisisline.net, or by texting 8388255.

For more information regarding the 10-digit dialing requirement visit the FCC website here . For more information regarding the National Suicide Prevent Lifeline number, visit here .

