Community donations create Forever Fund for Random Acts of Kindness program

School District of La Crosse
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Generous donations from the La Crosse community will provide long-term assistance for students in need.

The La Crosse Public Education Foundation (LPEF) announced Wednesday that $500,000 has been raised through gifts and pledges for the Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) program.

With the donations, the LPEF has created the RAK Forever Fund, which will generate annual income to offset roughly two-thirds of the cost of the RAK program each year.

The LPEF says it normally relies on annual fundraising to meet the needs of the program, but the Forever Fund will make it easier to avoid limiting RAK spending due to fluctuations in fundraising.

The RAK program gives schools an allotment of money to discreetly help students in need of clothing, school supplies, hygiene supplies or other items.

La Crosse Logan High School Principal Wally Gnewikow says the program gives students the chance to be on the same level as their fellow classmates.

“In some areas where they may need something extra and they’re not able to get that, we want to be able to supply that so they feel the same as their peers and they have the same opportunities,” Gnewikow said.

Gnewikow adds that he appreciates the community for stepping up so that students will be helped for years to come.

“I am extremely grateful to the donors who have worked with the La Crosse Public Education Foundation to be able to remove those obstacles for any of our students in the way of both their education and then just feeling like any of their peers,” Gnewikow expressed.

Those who wish to donate or learn more about the RAK program can do so here.

