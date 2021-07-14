Advertisement

DHS awards over $1 million in grants for behavioral health equity and inclusion projects

(KFDA)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services has awarded over $1 million to nine organizations for projects aimed towards improving the cultural competence of service providers.

A study commissioned by the DHS asked people receiving services for mental health and substance use challenges about gaps in the Wisconsin behavioral health system.

The study found that improving service provider capacity to work with diverse populations should be a priority, with providers needing to be familiar with the values, traditions, and languages of different cultures the most popular responses.

“We are committed to supporting strategies that will ensure Wisconsin’s behavioral health system is welcoming and responsive to every resident of our state,” says DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “It is essential that we understand the experiences of people across Wisconsin’s many diverse communities and adapt services to meet culturally unique needs.”

