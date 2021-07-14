Eau Claire City Council approves funding for community improvements

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following the High Bridge resolution passing, seven other bond resolutions were quickly approved - involving various community projects within Eau Claire.

The agenda authorize various borrowing amounts to pay for projects that were actually approved, last year, as part of the city’s 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan.

Areas of improvement include, storm water sewer improvements, the public library, Eau Claire streets, the Central Maintenance Facility, and fire station improvements.

It chalks up to 37-million dollars and is divided into three parts.

The first two involve non-taxable obligation funds which cover improvements to City Hall and bus transportation, bridges and library projects.

The third part supports the affordable housing fund and expanding the Cannery Redevelopment Area, which will have an impact on property taxes in 2022.

“The owner of a home assessed at $174,000 would pay $19.29 more in 2022 than in 2021,” said finance director Jay Winzenz.

In addition, the library debt levy would increase as well. For that same homeowner the impact would come in at just under $17.

“I want to point out that those two sets of numbers would be an increase in $36 for debt service,” Winzenz said.

He also adds that the overall plan could come in less than $37-million as these initial resolutions set the maximum debt amounts.

The funds associated with these financings is expected to be received by City Council in mid-September.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.