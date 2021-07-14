Eau Claire Co. among 15 counties statewide with high COVID-19 case activity

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports Tuesday that COVID-19 case activity is high across Wisconsin, including in 15 counties.

That’s up from just two counties - Dunn and Rusk - the week before.

Eau Claire Co. joins several of the state’s most populous counties, including Milwaukee, Racine, and Dane, as areas with high COVID-19 case activity. 13 counties in the state showed a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases, including Eau Claire, while just one county statewide was showing a decreasing trajectory in the number of cases, Dunn. Most of the counties in Wisconsin with high COVID-19 activity or increasing case trajectories are located in southern Wisconsin.

Additionally, the number of counties with low case activity went from 18 to 13, and the number with medium case activity shrank from 52 to 44 in data reported Wednesday by the DHS.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The latest figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show 2.8 million Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s 48.1% of the entire population and 58.8% of adults.

So far, 50.9% of the state’s population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 61.9% of the adult population. That includes 65.3% of women and 57.6% of men.

The DHS reports fewer than 8,300 doses of vaccine have been doled out so far this week. The DHS says last week 27,386 doses were administered, which was the fewest since the week of December 20 -- which also a holiday week and was just one week after vaccinations started and who was eligible for a vaccine was severely restricted.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Eau Claire County has now distributed 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The COVID-19 7-day average for cases was up only slightly from 138 to 139 cases per day. The Department of Health Services says the latest test results confirmed 169 new cases. The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that were positive -- was steady at 1.7% after jumping four-tenths of a percentage point on Tuesday. It’s up a full percentage point since the end of June.

State health officials say the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is likely connected to the uptick in COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the delta variant is responsible for 51% of recent coronavirus cases nationwide.

Wisconsin is still averaging 2 deaths from COVID-19 each day. Five COVID-19 deaths were reported to the state since the last report, but none of the five were in the past 30 days, so they aren’t counted towards the 7-day average.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports the spread of the coronavirus is high in 15 counties, a big jump up from just two counties the week prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reports another 18 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24-hour period, well below the 7-day average of 30 admissions per day. Taking new admissions, discharges and deaths into account, there are 97 COVID-19 currently in hospitals, including 28 in intensive care. That’s 2 fewer in ICU and 3 fewer patients overall than Tuesday.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

New COVID-19 vaccine illustration

The Department of Health Services released a new data illustration Friday to its COVID-19 dashboard, breaking down COVID-19 vaccination rates by geography.

Users can now see COVID-19 vaccination data by municipalities, zip code, school district boundaries, and census tracts.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said breaking down the vaccine data by these metrics will help people better understand COVID-19 vaccination efforts in their community.

“Providing timely, transparent COVID-19 information to local and tribal health officials and the public has been a top priority throughout the pandemic, and these updates continue that commitment,” said Timberlake.

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.