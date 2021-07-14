Eau Claire man charged with 8th OWI after Monday night arrest in Elk Mound

ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is receiving three charges after being taken into custody Monday night after failing to complete field sobriety tests and being suspected of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Roderick Morrison, a 58-year-old man from Eau Claire, is charged with two felonies: operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, eighth offense and bail jumping. As a condition of release on a $3,000 signature bond in May in Eau Claire Co., Morrison was to maintain absolute sobriety.

Morrison also received a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint, Morrison was taken into custody after the Dunn Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a suspected intoxicated driver asleep in his vehicle at a gas station adjacent to Highway 12 in Elk Mound. The deputy responded to the call at 9:52 p.m. Monday, arriving to find a man in the driver’s seat who had been asleep for approximately 20 minutes.

The deputy noted that the vehicle was not in a parking spot, and woke up the driver after noticing several containers of beer in the vehicle. After initially denying he had been driving, Morrison admitted he had been driving and drinking. Field sobriety test attempts were unsuccessful, so Morrison was taken into custody.

According to the arresting deputy in the criminal complaint, a search of Morrison found a drug pipe and a bag of mushrooms in his pockets.

Morrison was taken to Dunn Co. Jail and is being held on a $3,000 signature bond.

