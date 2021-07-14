Advertisement

Evers speaks at Titletown Tech, announces $130 million workforce investment

Gov. Evers visits Titletown Tech. July 14, 2021.
Gov. Evers visits Titletown Tech. July 14, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visited Titletown Tech Wednesday to discuss what he calls a “groundbreaking $130 million investment in workforce solutions.”

The governor’s administration says funds will be invested into the workforce through three programs. The governor says the goal is to address the state’s post-COVID-19 workforce needs in filling job openings and getting people trained in the workforce.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • $100 million Workforce Innovation grant program to encourage regions and communities to develop leading-edge, long-term solutions to the workforce challenges the state faces in the wake of COVID-19.
  • $20 million toward the Worker Advancement Initiative, which will offer subsidized employment and skills training opportunities with local employers to unemployed individuals.
  • $10 million for a Worker Connection Program which will provide workforce career coaches who will connect with individuals attempting to reengage in the workforce post-pandemic.

“These grants will support our communities in addressing the labor force challenges and workforce constraints exacerbated by the pandemic so that our entire state’s economy can bounce back even better than before,” Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “Helping employers expand their candidate pools and tackling barriers to employment will make a significant and lasting impact on communities, which will offer Wisconsinites greater opportunities for generations to come.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
The guilty plea is part of a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement.
Former Eau Claire construction company owner pleads guilty to theft
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs reaches plea deal

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/14/21)
Police responded to an apparent shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN...
Investigator was shot at least twice by Wisconsin suspect in gas station shooting
A 25-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening Vernon Co. Highway Dept....
Man taken into custody after threatening highway workers while carrying a gun
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train