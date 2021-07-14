Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus

By Natalia Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A new video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a school bus in 2015.

The video surfaced as the civil trial began in Kentucky against Jefferson County Public Schools and bus driver Melinda Sanders.

WAVE 3 News obtained the video, which shows the girl’s backpack getting stuck on the closing door as Sanders continues looking forward.

EDITOR’S WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.

From the moment the child is dragged, which her attorneys say was 1,147 feet, Sanders never notices. Another car is heard honking at the bus to get it to stop. At that point, Sanders realizes the girl had been dragged.

The video shows another student standing by Sanders as the incident occurs. The driver was later fired by the district after an investigation determined she did not watch as the child got off the bus, as required by the training drivers receive.

“Oh my God, Oh my God,” the driver is heard saying. The video is expected to be presented during the trial.

The child, identified as A.R. in the lawsuit, suffered severe nerve damage and PTSD, the lawsuit states. She has had multiple surgeries.

Sanders testified as a witness during the trial on Tuesday. The lawsuit is asking for an undisclosed amount in damages.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
The guilty plea is part of a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement.
Former Eau Claire construction company owner pleads guilty to theft
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs reaches plea deal

Latest News

This May 25, 2021, file photo shows a U.S. Passport cover in Washington. Americans hoping to...
Going abroad? US government says passport waits top 3 months
Five members of a Texas family were arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.
5 members of Texas family arrested in connection with Capitol riot
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
Cedar Rapids man training for 10,000 days straight
Man’s workouts hit 10,000 consecutive days
The auditor conducted the review in response to complaints of excessive billing.
Audit finds no overpayments by Minnesota for COVID-19 tests