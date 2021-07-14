EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for grilled potatoes and chive sauce.

GRILLED POTATOES WITH CHIVE SAUCE

5 medium red potatoes, sliced into 1/4 inch slices

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons minced chives, plus more for garnish

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus a pinch more

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

INSTRUCTIONS

Place sliced potatoes in pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and cook just until fork tender, 3 - 4 minutes. Drain.

In a bowl combine mayonnaise, sour cream, chives, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Mix well.

Preheat grill.

Reserve 1/4 cup of chive sauce. Dip boiled potatoes into remaining chive sauce, coat completely. Repeat until all potatoes are coated.

Place potatoes on the grill and cook until browned and tender.

Transfer to a plate. Sprinkle with kosher salt. Place a dollop of remaining chive sauce on each of the potatoes. Garnish with chopped chives. Serve.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.