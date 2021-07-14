La Crosse Police Dept. conducts underwater sonar equipment training

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A police training exercise is helping the La Crosse Police Dept. prepare for water-related incidents.

Wednesday, the La Crosse PD took part in underwater sonar training on the Black River that runs along the west side of La Crosse parallel to the Mississippi River.

Sonar is used to help officers determine what, if anything, is underwater, such as a drowning victim. The sonar helps officers find a precise location in their search.

The La Crosse PD says the training will help make a great tool available in search efforts on and under the water.

“We’ve had basic sonar training in the past. This is a necessary thing; you’re not going to need it very often, but when you do need it, you wanna have it and you wanna know how to use it,” said Sergeant Joe Wiegrefe.

Although the La Crosse PD has had sonar technology at their disposal for the last four years, the La Crosse PD says this is the most extensive training on the equipment they’ve had yet.

