Man taken into custody after threatening highway workers while carrying a gun

TOWN OF WEBSTER, Wis. (WEAU) - A rural Vernon Co. man is taken into custody after allegedly brandishing a firearm and threatening highway workers near his home.

According to the Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Dept., 25-year-old Kaden Hartje threatened Vernon Co. Highway Dept. workers verbally while carrying a pistol at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Dept. says that Hartje was angry about a Highway Dept. dump truck turning around in his driveway, and also believed the work that the Highway Dept. was doing was being done too early in the morning.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Highway 82 and County Highway S between Viroqua and La Farge, Wis. in rural Vernon Co.

Hartje was taken into custody without incident. Hartje was carrying a pistol when taken into custody, and another pistol, the one he allegedly carried while threatening highway workers, was recovered from his house. Hartje is suspected of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and was released on a $300 signature bond Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening Vernon Co. Highway Dept. workers near his home on the morning of July 13, 2021. (WEAU)

