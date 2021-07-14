Advertisement

Rock Fest sells out campsites, adds one act to 2021 lineup

Rock Fest announced that it had sold through its entire 7,000 campsite inventory for the first time ever.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF ARTHUR, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock Fest is announcing it has sold out of its campsite allotment for the 2021 event.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Rock Fest announced that it had sold through its entire 7,000 campsite inventory for the first time ever. The event’s post wrote “unbelievable” before going on to note that all campsite inventory, including one-day campsites and overflow space, is sold out.

Additionally, Rock Fest made one last change to its lineup. On Monday, Rock Fest announced Night Ranger would replace Of Mice And Men as part of Friday’s anticipated musical acts. Event schedulers have had to tweak the lineup multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic and rapidly-changing schedules of national tours, including replacing Snoop Dogg as a headliner with Corey Taylor after Snoop Dogg canceled his summer tour.

Rock Fest was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rock Fest’s musical performances begin Wednesday and go through Saturday. 2021 headliners include Rob Zombie, Staind, Limp Bizkit, Corey Taylor, Korn, and Danzig. For more information on purchasing tickets or to view the full lineup, you can visit the Rock Fest website here. The festival grounds are located north of Cadott and east of Jim Falls in rural Chippewa County.

