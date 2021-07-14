Semi fire on I-94 eastbound near Menomonie cleared

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A semi fire on eastbound Interstate 94 is cleared after affecting traffic Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, a semi fire initially blocked all lanes of traffic on Interstate 94 between Highway 25 and County Highway B north of Menomonie shortly after 2 p.m., which was then quickly revised to a right-lane closure only after seven minutes.

The DOT cleared the incident after about a half hour, although traffic delays persisted.

The incident was first added to 511wi.gov at 2:06 p.m., and then updated at 2:13 p.m. At 2:32 p.m., the incident was cleared.

Traffic advisory: The right lane of eastbound I-94 is closed at Stokke Parkway in Menomonie as a result of a semi fire.

The location of the fire was just north of the Menomonie Municipal Airport.

No other details were immediately available from the DOT or Wisconsin State Patrol.

