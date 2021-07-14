Advertisement

Semi fire on I-94 eastbound near Menomonie cleared

A semi fire began affecting eastbound Interstate 94 traffic around 2 p.m. Wednesday near...
A semi fire began affecting eastbound Interstate 94 traffic around 2 p.m. Wednesday near Menomonie. (July 14, 2021).(Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A semi fire on eastbound Interstate 94 is cleared after affecting traffic Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, a semi fire initially blocked all lanes of traffic on Interstate 94 between Highway 25 and County Highway B north of Menomonie shortly after 2 p.m., which was then quickly revised to a right-lane closure only after seven minutes.

The DOT cleared the incident after about a half hour, although traffic delays persisted.

The incident was first added to 511wi.gov at 2:06 p.m., and then updated at 2:13 p.m. At 2:32 p.m., the incident was cleared.

The location of the fire was just north of the Menomonie Municipal Airport.

No other details were immediately available from the DOT or Wisconsin State Patrol.

