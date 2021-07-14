Significant traffic delays expected during Farm Technology Days

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Co. Sheriff’s Office is anticipating significant traffic delays during Farm Technology Days July 20 through July 22.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Office says that the event, which is expecting about 45,000 visitors during the three days it is held, will have traffic control in place along Highway 37 provided by the Sheriff’s Office , the Eau Claire Police Dept., and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Most of the event’s activity will take place where Mitchell Road meets Highway 37, otherwise known as “tent city,” with other activities held at Huntsinger Farm on Highway 37.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Traffic control measures will be in place from 7 until 11 a.m. each day, when traffic is expected to be the most congested.

Law enforcement agencies are advising that there will be significant traffic delays on Highway 37 between Highway 85 and Insterstate 94 southwest of Eau Claire. Additionally, County Highway B is expected to have heavy traffic flows as well. People who normally commute on Highway 37, Highway 85, or County Highway B are advised to choose alternate routes for the three days of the event.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.