Advertisement

Significant traffic delays expected during Farm Technology Days

Traffic control measures will be in place from 7 until 11 a.m. each day.
Traffic control measures will be in place from 7 until 11 a.m. each day.(WVIR)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Co. Sheriff’s Office is anticipating significant traffic delays during Farm Technology Days July 20 through July 22.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Office says that the event, which is expecting about 45,000 visitors during the three days it is held, will have traffic control in place along Highway 37 provided by the Sheriff’s Office , the Eau Claire Police Dept., and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Most of the event’s activity will take place where Mitchell Road meets Highway 37, otherwise known as “tent city,” with other activities held at Huntsinger Farm on Highway 37.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Traffic control measures will be in place from 7 until 11 a.m. each day, when traffic is expected to be the most congested.

Law enforcement agencies are advising that there will be significant traffic delays on Highway 37 between Highway 85 and Insterstate 94 southwest of Eau Claire. Additionally, County Highway B is expected to have heavy traffic flows as well. People who normally commute on Highway 37, Highway 85, or County Highway B are advised to choose alternate routes for the three days of the event.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
The guilty plea is part of a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement.
Former Eau Claire construction company owner pleads guilty to theft
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs reaches plea deal

Latest News

Roads in and around the Country Jam event grounds will be closed to traffic Thursday through...
Eau Claire Co. Sheriff’s Office announces road closures for Country Jam
Work will be done in Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, St. Croix, and Trempealeau counties.
Work begins Tuesday to seal bridges along I-94
Up to 20,000 people may attend the event, which will increase traffic congestion and the number...
Traffic impacts expected due to State Track & Field this week in La Crosse
The Wisconsin DOT and law enforcement agencies across the state are ramping up enforcement of...
Seat belt enforcement campaign begins in Wisconsin