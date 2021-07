Stranded tubers rescued on La Crosse River

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are rescued after being stranded on logs while tubing down the La Crosse River Tuesday night.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. near N3315 State Road 16 in La Crosse. A fire boat was deployed as well as a rapid deployment craft.

The La Crosse Fire Department says the two people were brought safely to shore just before 8:15 p.m.

