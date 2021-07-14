GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tickets for Packers Family Night go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $10 each. They’re available for purchase online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/07005AE178081E70

Ticket sales are online only. The Packers start mobile-only tickets this season.

Family Night is Saturday, Aug. 7 at Lambeau Field. This is the 20th year of Family Night. It used to be a scrimmage, but has transitioned into a full practice with a game-like atmosphere.

Family Night is capped off with a fireworks show.

There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase.

Lambeau Field parking lots will open at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. There will be activities for families.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The team will be introduced on the field at 7:20 p.m.

Fans who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks at Lambeau Field. Unvaccinated fans are asked to wear masks.

Proof of vaccination will not be required.

Family night will be broadcast statewide on Packers TV Network stations.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.