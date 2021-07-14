Trade deal reaches one year anniversary

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Trade officials from the U.S., Mexico and Canada are continuing to evaluate the 3 country trade deal as it hits its 1 year anniversary. In recent meetings the U.S. and Mexico agreed to let workers at a Mexican General Motors plant vote on whether or not they want to form a union. But so far no other labor agreements have been resolved nor have issues like dairy, GMO crops or the use of glyphosate herbicide.

This is an important week for the future of Broadband expansion into rural America. Sometime this week the House Agriculture Committee plans to mark-up the Broadband Internet Connections for Rural America Act. If passed, the bill would include 50 billion dollars to improve the infrastructure for rural broadband in a more timely manner than exists now. It’s expected to easily get out of the Committee tomorrow and to get enough support in the full House even though some members aren’t happy the bill is being pushed through so quickly.

Another chance for farmers and landowners to sign up for one of the conservation programs falling under the Conservation Reserve Program. This time it’s the Grassland program and sign-up will continue through August 20th at county Farm Service Agency offices. The program is designed to help producers protect grasslands like pastures and rangeland while keeping the areas operating as working grazing lands. FSA officials have updated the program to establish a minimum rental payment of $15 an acre.

The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Board has held its reorganization meeting. Members re-elected Jeff Strassburg of Wittenburg to another term as president. Janet Clark of Rosendale will serve as Vice chair with Julie Maurer of Newton elected to be Secretary and Mark Crave of Waterloo to be the new Treasurer. From this area, David Bangart of Greenwood will be chairman of the Channel management committee and Kay Zwald of Hammond will chair the Policy/Bylaw Committee. Their terms began on July 1st and will run through June 30th, 2022.

A reminder to farmers that tomorrow, July 15th, is the final day to report planted acres for this year. That needs to be done at Farm Service Agency offices to remain eligible for federal farm programs.

