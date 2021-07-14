Advertisement

Wisconsin man sentenced for COVID-19 relief funds scheme

Small Business Administration administered PPP loans for COVID-19 relief.(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to three years in prison for fraudulently seeking more than $600,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding.

Authorities say 42-year-old Stephen Smith admitted that he sought Paycheck Protection Program loans on behalf of three companies through applications to an insured financial institution.

He allegedly made numerous false and misleading statements about the payroll expenses of the three companies. A statement from the U.S. Department of Justice says Smith used co-conspirators to send him portions of the federal funds, which he then used for personal expenses.

Smith pleaded guilty on April 12. With the conviction, he could have received as many as 30 years in prison. In addition to the 36-month prison term, he was ordered to pay back nearly $400,000.

