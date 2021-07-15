Advertisement

Chippewa Falls man helps others one bicycle at a time

In this picture Michael Van Dusseldorp gives away his first bicycle.
In this picture Michael Van Dusseldorp gives away his first bicycle.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Bicycling helped him on the road to recovery after a car crash in 2014. Today he’s using that passion to help others.

“40...45..50...55...60...65...66. 466.” Michael Van Dusseldorp counts the tick marks on the wall of his garage turned bicycle shop called New Life Recyclery.

The marks represent the number of bicycles he has fixed since starting in March.

“Once I get something in my head I just go for it, and that’s kind of what this turned into, and I was like I love this, and honestly now nothing else matters because this is where my heart’s at,” Van Dusseldorp said.

Van Dusseldorp takes bicycles in just about any state. If he can’t fix it up, he can try to use its parts to repair a different bike.

After fixing one up, the next step is to give it to someone in need.

“You can give someone a bus pass, but a bus pass too, it expires or buses only go to certain spots,” Van Dusseldorp said. “With this, they have a bike that is their own. They actually own something which gives them that kind of sense of pride, and it allows them to go anywhere.”

This mobility is a chance at a fresh start.

That’s something bikes helped Van Dusseldorp with after experiencing head trauma from a car crash.

“I was constantly in pain, and just laying in bed feeling sorry for myself, and it got worse and worse which made my depression worse and worse because I felt useless,” Van Dusseldorp said. “It wasn’t until I started doing bikes, and I obviously have to ride and test them and make sure they are okay after I fix them, and I started doing that, and I was like oh, I actually feel kind of better.”

One bicycle at a time, Van Dusseldorp said his greater goal is to let those who may be homeless know that someone cares.

New Life Recyclery is expanding its services.

It also offers food, tents, work boots and more for those experiencing homelessness.

To find out more or for details on how you can help, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs reaches plea deal
The 58-year-old man was charged with his 8th OWI and two other charges after being arrested...
Eau Claire man charged with 8th OWI after Monday night arrest in Elk Mound
Rock Fest announced that it had sold through its entire 7,000 campsite inventory for the first...
Rock Fest sells out campsites, adds one act to 2021 lineup
Eau Claire Co. joins several other of the state’s most populous counties, including Milwaukee,...
Eau Claire Co. among 15 counties statewide with high COVID-19 case activity

Latest News

101 cases have been found so far of the Delta variant in Wisconsin.
Over 100 COVID-19 Delta variant cases found in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New Wis. law created to protect children in foster care
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Anyone who signs up for an in-person visit at one of the six facilities will be asked if they...
Dept. of Corrections offering COVID-19 vaccination during visitation at some facilities