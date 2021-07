TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) -Grab your cowboy hats and boots, Country Jam 2021 is here.

Hello Wisconsin is live Thursday morning at the Country Jam grounds ahead of the 3-day festival July 15-17.

Gates open at 1p.m.

Headliners include Old Dominion, Chris Young and Jon Pardi.

Shuttles will be running from the grounds to 21 locations throughout the Chippewa Valley.

