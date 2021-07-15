Advertisement

Democrat Kaul leads in fundraising for AG race

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is leading in the fundraising race for attorney general, bringing in a record amount for this point in the election cycle.

Kaul reported on Thursday that he had raised nearly $411,000 in the first six months of the year and had more than $537,000 cash on hand.

Kaul’s campaign released the totals ahead of filing his report and did not say whether any of the amount raised included his own personal money.

Two Republicans are running: University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Ryan Owens and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Owens raised $304,000 since getting into the race in April and had $250,000 cash on hand.

