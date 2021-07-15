Advertisement

Dept. of Corrections offering COVID-19 vaccination during visitation at some facilities

Anyone who signs up for an in-person visit at one of the six facilities will be asked if they want a vaccine while they are there.(WSAW)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Visitors to certain Wisconsin state correctional facilities will be given an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The free vaccine will be offered at six Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections facilities: Fox Lake Correctional Institution, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, Stanley Correctional Institution, and Taycheedah Correctional Institution.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for the people of Wisconsin to become vaccinated against COVID-19,” Kevin Carr, Dept. of Corrections Secretary, said. “The ease of availability, having vaccine available at a site to which you are already travelling, is something this administration hopes people do not pass up.”

Anyone who signs up for an in-person visit at one of the six facilities will be asked if they want a vaccine while they are there. The vaccine will be administered by health services staff with the Dept. of Corrections.

Since resuming in-person visits July 6, Dept. of Corrections facilities across Wisconsin say visitations are at about 50% to 75% capacity, and some places even higher. To ensure a safe environment, COVID-19 mitigation strategies remain in place at the facilities.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, there are two active cases of COVID-19 among people currently at the facilities. 67.2% of the Dept. of Corrections’ eligible population is fully-vaccinated.

If COVID-19 cases in a facility or surrounding community begin to rise, in-person visitation may be again suspended at that facility. Those visits were suspended from March of 2020 until July 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, the Dept. of Corrections has a guide to the return of in-person visitation, as well as a COVID-19 dashboard that details information about virus activity. You can find both on the Dept. of Corrections’ website.

