Advertisement

Gunman dead in Wisconsin gas station shooting is identified

One person is dead after an incident at the Pilot Travel Center in Racine County.
One person is dead after an incident at the Pilot Travel Center in Racine County.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities in Wisconsin have identified the man they say was lying in wait at a travel center before quietly walking up to a young man who was pumping gas and fatally shooting him.

Racine County sheriff’s officials say 32-year-old John McCarthy, of Hartland, was later killed after confronting an undercover sheriff’s investigator at another gas station not far away in Caledonia on Tuesday.

The victim fatally shot by McCarthy at the Pilot Travel Center has been identified as 22-year-old Anthony Griger, of Elkhorn.

The investigator, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered multiple gunshot wounds that fractured several bones around his pelvis. He is recovering at a hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs reaches plea deal
The 58-year-old man was charged with his 8th OWI and two other charges after being arrested...
Eau Claire man charged with 8th OWI after Monday night arrest in Elk Mound
Rock Fest announced that it had sold through its entire 7,000 campsite inventory for the first...
Rock Fest sells out campsites, adds one act to 2021 lineup
Police responded to an apparent shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN...
Investigator was shot at least twice by Wisconsin suspect in gas station shooting

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/15/21)
Country Jam 2021: Day 1 (7/15/21) Part 3
Country Jam 2021: Day 1 (7/15/21) Part 3
Country Jam 2021: Day 1 (7/15/21) Part 2
Country Jam 2021: Day 1 (7/15/21) Part 2
Country Jam 2021: Day 1 (7/15/21) Part 1
Country Jam 2021: Day 1 (7/15/21) Part 1