Advertisement

LIVE: Suspect in Marshfield native’s 2008 murder returns to court

David A. Kahl (right) found competent for the case to move forward in the 2008 killing of...
David A. Kahl (right) found competent for the case to move forward in the 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann.(NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student and Marshfield native in 2008 is expected to learn Thursday if he will head to trial.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH DAVID KAHL’S PRELIMINARY HEARING LIVE

In March, attorneys for David Kahl say he has had recent medical episodes which raised questions about whether he had the ability to assist in his defense. However, he was found competent to stand trial last month.

Kahl, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann. Zimmerman was stabbed to death on April 2, 2008, in her apartment in Madison.

Kahl is serving a prison sentence at Oshkosh Correctional Institution for a seventh-offense drunken driving conviction.

Thursday’s preliminary hearing began at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs reaches plea deal
The 58-year-old man was charged with his 8th OWI and two other charges after being arrested...
Eau Claire man charged with 8th OWI after Monday night arrest in Elk Mound
Rock Fest announced that it had sold through its entire 7,000 campsite inventory for the first...
Rock Fest sells out campsites, adds one act to 2021 lineup
Eau Claire Co. joins several other of the state’s most populous counties, including Milwaukee,...
Eau Claire Co. among 15 counties statewide with high COVID-19 case activity

Latest News

Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Plea hearing date set for Daniel Peggs
The National Nurses Union is urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate...
Bring back masks, nurses union urges CDC
Service providers can only meet about 70% of the current homelessness or hunger needs in...
Over 200 people seek assistance for homelessness each month in Chippewa Co.
(Source: WAFB)
Flags to fly at half-staff for Wisconsin Airman who died during Korean War