Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Barron Co.

The incident occurred in the Village of Mikana Wednesday evening.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIKANA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is announcing Thursday that it is conducting a required investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Barron Co. that occurred Wednesday.

According to the Wisconsin DOJ, a Barron Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and critically injured a suspect following a standoff in the Village of Mikana, located in northeastern Barron Co. and also northeast of Rice Lake on the west side of Red Cedar Lake. Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a wellness check on a white man Wednesday evening after the man allegedly made a threat to a person who lived nearby.

The suspect barricaded himself in a room with a gun. After a standoff, the man raised a gun at a deputy, who then shot the man. Following the shooting, the man was taken by med flight to the hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition.

No other people were injured during the incident, and all involved law enforcement personnel are cooperating with the Wisconsin DOJ and DCI during the investigation.

The independent investigation is required according to Wisconsin statute and the results of the investigation are reported to the public by the Wisconsin DOJ in what the department labels as ‘critical incidents.’ The DCI is being assisted in the investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. When the investigation has concluded, the case will be turned over to the Barron Co. District Attorney.

If the prosecution finds no reason to charge the law enforcement officer, the results of the investigation will be posted on the Wisconsin DOJ website here.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is currently available, including the identities of the suspect and deputy involved in the shooting.

