Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds steady in June

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s unemployment rate remained steady at 4% in June.

That’s according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point in June to 5.9%.

The state’s labor force participation rate remains at 67.9% and the national level holds at 61.6%.

Minnesota lost 416,300 jobs from February through April 2020 and has since gained 245,800 jobs or 59.0% of the jobs lost.

The Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area saw 2,956 jobs added in the last year.

