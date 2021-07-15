Advertisement

New Wis. law created to protect children in foster care

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new law meant to protect children in the foster care system was signed Thursday by Governor Tony Evers.

The governor’s office explained that “Ethan’s Law,” or Wisconsin Act 72, prevents children in protective custody from being placed with admitted child abusers.

It is named in honor of Ethan Hauschultz, a 7-year-old Manitowoc County boy who had been fatally beaten in 2018 after being placed in the home of a relative. The relative pleaded no contest to a felony child abuse charge previously, the governor stated.

“No kid should ever have to experience what Ethan went through,” said Gov. Evers. “This bill is an important step in helping protect our kids, keep them safe, and ensure that every kid has the opportunity to lead a happy, healthy life.”

The law also prohibits licensed entities from employing or contracting a person who has been charged with certain crimes against children.

