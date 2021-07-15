Over 100 COVID-19 Delta variant cases found in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - More than 100 cases have been found to date of the Delta variant in Wisconsin, state health officials report Thursday.

According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, 101 cases have been found so far of the variant originally found in India. Last week, 83 cases were confirmed total meaning there are 18 more this week. Delta makes up around .6% of cases tested.

The Alpha variant still leads the state with 3,585 total cases and makes up over 21% of cases tested for variants. 64 cases of the Beta variant have been found total. There have been 307 Gamma variant cases.

Here is today's snapshot of #COVID19 activity in Wisconsin. #YouStopTheSpread. Get vaccinated today. Find where the vaccine is available near you at https://t.co/eh8lSHnCS0 #COVID19_WI pic.twitter.com/X7hQl9ubvt — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 15, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

Reports from vaccinators around the state show an increase in people completing their vaccination regimen. While people getting a dose for the first time increased by 3,211, vaccinators reported 23,523 more people completing their vaccinations than Wednesday’s total. That’s the highest one-day increase in completed vaccinations since May 13, not counting any Monday updates since the state stopped reporting data on weekends.

That raised the percentage of Wisconsinites who are fully vaccinated four-tenths of a percentage point to 48.5% since Wednesday, for a total 2,826,449 fully vaccinated.

That’s out of 50.9% of Wisconsin residents who started or finished their vaccination regimen, or 2,964,587 people.

Counting only ages 18 and up, 61.8% of the state’s adults have received a vaccine and 59.1% are fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Eau Claire County has now distributed 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The average of new coronavirus cases slipped from 139 to 138 cases per day. That’s in spite of the tests confirming 201 new cases, but a day with more than 200 cases, last Thursday, is no longer counted in the 7-day average.

The positivity rate rose from 1.7% to 1.8% after holding steady for two days. That’s the percentage of all COVID-19 virus tests that are coming back positive. It’s up more than a full percentage point since the end of June. The last time the positivity rate was this high was at the end of May.

A death in Manitowoc County was reported to the state, bringing COVID-19′s death toll to 7,366. That death occurred in the past 30 days. The state is still averaging 2 deaths per day over the past week, and the death rate is still 1.20% of all known cases.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports the spread of the coronavirus is high in 15 counties, a big jump up from just two counties the week prior. This includes Eau Claire Co. in western Wisconsin, which is also one of 13 counties showing an increasing trend in cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

DHS numbers show 56 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since Wednesday morning, above an estimated 7-day average of 35 hospital admissions per day. After taking new admissions, discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Thursday afternoon that hospitalizations for COVID-19 were down, but more patients were in ICU. Statewide, hospitals are treating 93 patients, 4 fewer than the day before, but there are 31 in intensive care, up 3.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

New COVID-19 vaccine illustration

The Department of Health Services released a new data illustration Friday to its COVID-19 dashboard, breaking down COVID-19 vaccination rates by geography.

Users can now see COVID-19 vaccination data by municipalities, zip code, school district boundaries, and census tracts.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said breaking down the vaccine data by these metrics will help people better understand COVID-19 vaccination efforts in their community.

“Providing timely, transparent COVID-19 information to local and tribal health officials and the public has been a top priority throughout the pandemic, and these updates continue that commitment,” said Timberlake.

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.