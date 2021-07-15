Over 200 people seek assistance for homelessness each month in Chippewa Co.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of agencies in Chippewa Co. is reporting that over 200 people seek homelessness or hunger services each month on average in the county.

A mid-year report on homelessness and service providers presented at a monthly meeting for the Chippewa Co. Council on Homelessness and Hunger shows 235 people, on average, each month so far in 2021 seek some form of service or assistance for homelessness or hunger.

The numbers are compiled from several agencies, including Career Development Center Outreach, Chippewa Co. Housing Authority, Family Support Center, Hope Village, Klein Hall, West CAP, and churches in Chippewa Co. The report notes that some numbers may be duplicated between agencies, but it also indicates that the figure provides a snapshot of unmet needs and homelessness in Chippewa Co.

Some of the services in demand that are counted in the report include case management, rental assistance, eviction prevention, emergency shelter, food, hygiene, medical, transportation, and referrals to other agencies. Other needs include funds for past due rent or security deposit funds, motel vouchers in lieu of a shelter facility, domestic or family violence services, employment readiness, or financial aid during gaps between receiving social security or disability benefits. Chippewa Co. does not have a shelter facility, according to the report.

The report says that local agencies, on average, could provide services to 166 people per month out of the 235 people who were requesting aid. That means an average of 69 people per month in Chippewa Co. have what the report says is an unmet need.

The federal moratorium on evictions expires July 31. About 16,000 Wisconsin residents who responded to a U.S. Census Bureau Survey say they are worried they could be evicted within the next two months. Some government agencies are anticipating an eviction wave as a result, with most federal aid to assist renters spent or reallocated.

For more information about homelessness or services provided in Chippewa Co., you can visit Career Development Center Outreach online here or by calling 715-861-5002. Monthly meetings occur the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m., with the next meeting occurring on August 12.

