Advertisement

Over 200 people seek assistance for homelessness each month in Chippewa Co.

Service providers can only meet about 70% of the current homelessness or hunger needs in...
Service providers can only meet about 70% of the current homelessness or hunger needs in Chippewa Co.(WMTV)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of agencies in Chippewa Co. is reporting that over 200 people seek homelessness or hunger services each month on average in the county.

A mid-year report on homelessness and service providers presented at a monthly meeting for the Chippewa Co. Council on Homelessness and Hunger shows 235 people, on average, each month so far in 2021 seek some form of service or assistance for homelessness or hunger.

The numbers are compiled from several agencies, including Career Development Center Outreach, Chippewa Co. Housing Authority, Family Support Center, Hope Village, Klein Hall, West CAP, and churches in Chippewa Co. The report notes that some numbers may be duplicated between agencies, but it also indicates that the figure provides a snapshot of unmet needs and homelessness in Chippewa Co.

Some of the services in demand that are counted in the report include case management, rental assistance, eviction prevention, emergency shelter, food, hygiene, medical, transportation, and referrals to other agencies. Other needs include funds for past due rent or security deposit funds, motel vouchers in lieu of a shelter facility, domestic or family violence services, employment readiness, or financial aid during gaps between receiving social security or disability benefits. Chippewa Co. does not have a shelter facility, according to the report.

The report says that local agencies, on average, could provide services to 166 people per month out of the 235 people who were requesting aid. That means an average of 69 people per month in Chippewa Co. have what the report says is an unmet need.

The federal moratorium on evictions expires July 31. About 16,000 Wisconsin residents who responded to a U.S. Census Bureau Survey say they are worried they could be evicted within the next two months. Some government agencies are anticipating an eviction wave as a result, with most federal aid to assist renters spent or reallocated.

For more information about homelessness or services provided in Chippewa Co., you can visit Career Development Center Outreach online here or by calling 715-861-5002. Monthly meetings occur the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m., with the next meeting occurring on August 12.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs reaches plea deal
The 58-year-old man was charged with his 8th OWI and two other charges after being arrested...
Eau Claire man charged with 8th OWI after Monday night arrest in Elk Mound
Rock Fest announced that it had sold through its entire 7,000 campsite inventory for the first...
Rock Fest sells out campsites, adds one act to 2021 lineup
Eau Claire Co. joins several other of the state’s most populous counties, including Milwaukee,...
Eau Claire Co. among 15 counties statewide with high COVID-19 case activity

Latest News

Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Plea hearing date set for Daniel Peggs
The National Nurses Union is urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate...
Bring back masks, nurses union urges CDC
(Source: WAFB)
Flags to fly at half-staff for Wisconsin Airman who died during Korean War
The incident occurred in the Village of Mikana Wednesday evening.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Barron Co.