Pandemic Livestock Indemnity program rolling out

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Some financial help is on the way for farmers who had to destroy livestock and poultry because of shut downs at processing plants last year caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Biden Administration is rolling out the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity program. Farmers who lost hogs, chickens and turkeys can sign up for that aid from July 20th through September 17th at county Farm Service Agency offices. The payments will be based on 80% of the fair market value of the animals and also cover the costs of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The USDA has set aside $50 million to cover the costs of the program which will cover the loss of those animals from March 1st through December 26th of last year.

Farm machinery dealers saw better tractor sales through the first 6 months of this year, especially for the bigger machines. New numbers from the Association of Equipment manufacturers show sales of 2 wheel drive tractors from 100 horsepower and larger were up 25% with sales of 4 wheel drive tractors up over 140% from last June. The numbers also show combine sales through the first 6 months of 2021 are also up from a year ago by about 11%.

As a salute to women in Wisconsin who are owning and operating more of our rural lands, Governor tony Evers has declared this week “Wisconsin Women in Conservation Week” across the state. To help highlight the week, many conservation activities are taking place around the state this week with many conservation activities planned through the rest of the summer and into the fall. Many of those activities will be happening in our area including an August 14th Prairie walk in the Pepin area and a workshop to establish a conservation plan on August 28th at the Beaver Creek Reserve just outside Fall Creek.

Another high level Biden Administration official is coming to western Wisconsin and this time it looks like they will talk about agriculture. U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai will be in the Lacrosse area tomorrow morning at Hamburg Hills Farm, owned by Tim and Lisa Servais to talk about trade policy. Earlier president Biden was in the area to supposedly talk about agriculture but he decided to change the emphasis of his visit and instead used the opportunity to promote his Infrastructure bill.

