Rock Fest fans happy to be back in Chippewa Co. for this year’s festival

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock Fest is back.

The music festival near Cadott officially returned with Wednesday night’s kick-off event after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s great because it’s kind of a relief and a place away for us, you know. The music and stuff is what we come to enjoy. So yeah, not having that experience last year was kind of a downer and to be back is really good,” said Jason Ludvigsen of Sheldon.

He said he’s been camping at the same spot on the festival grounds for about 15 years.

P.J.’s Concessions owner John Anderson is also excited to be back and busy at Rock Fest again.

“A big weekend for us,” he said.

Chippewa Valley Music Festivals General Manager Wade Asher said there will be plenty to see for new and returning fans this year.

“We’ve got cool things in the woods. We’ve got cool things on the grounds,” he said. “We got whether it be photo-ops or just different activations. We got wrestling this year so former WWE performers will be on site. We got Tattoo World so people can go up and get a tattoo if they wanted. So a lot of different experiential things and a few surprises.”

Asher too is pumped for the return of what he said is the 2021′s first large rock music festival in the U.S.

“To see the smiles and emotion and a couple days ago I went out on the campgrounds and I had a few people just hug me and cry and thank me and they’re so grateful for us coming back and coming back strong,” he said.

The festival’s campgrounds, which have more than 7,000 spots, sold out.

Asher said there will be rapid COVID-19 testing on site.

People can also get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the festival.

Asher said tickets are still available only at the box office. Online sales have closed.

For a look at the event’s full lineup, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.