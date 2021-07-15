Advertisement

Rock Fest fans happy to be back in Chippewa Co. for this year’s festival

By Max Cotton
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock Fest is back.

The music festival near Cadott officially returned with Wednesday night’s kick-off event after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s great because it’s kind of a relief and a place away for us, you know. The music and stuff is what we come to enjoy. So yeah, not having that experience last year was kind of a downer and to be back is really good,” said Jason Ludvigsen of Sheldon.

He said he’s been camping at the same spot on the festival grounds for about 15 years.

P.J.’s Concessions owner John Anderson is also excited to be back and busy at Rock Fest again.

“A big weekend for us,” he said.

Chippewa Valley Music Festivals General Manager Wade Asher said there will be plenty to see for new and returning fans this year.

“We’ve got cool things in the woods. We’ve got cool things on the grounds,” he said. “We got whether it be photo-ops or just different activations. We got wrestling this year so former WWE performers will be on site. We got Tattoo World so people can go up and get a tattoo if they wanted. So a lot of different experiential things and a few surprises.”

Asher too is pumped for the return of what he said is the 2021′s first large rock music festival in the U.S.

“To see the smiles and emotion and a couple days ago I went out on the campgrounds and I had a few people just hug me and cry and thank me and they’re so grateful for us coming back and coming back strong,” he said.

The festival’s campgrounds, which have more than 7,000 spots, sold out.

Asher said there will be rapid COVID-19 testing on site.

People can also get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the festival.

Asher said tickets are still available only at the box office. Online sales have closed.

For a look at the event’s full lineup, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station
The guilty plea is part of a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement.
Former Eau Claire construction company owner pleads guilty to theft
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs reaches plea deal

Latest News

D. Wennes, clinical director at Associated Psychological Services, types on his computer...
Study: Shorter workweek leads to increased happiness, no loss in productivity
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Eau Claire Express
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, July 14th
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Rock Fest Underway Near Cadott