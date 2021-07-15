School districts expanding options for virtual learning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - School districts in western Wisconsin are expanding their options for virtual learning to accommodate families who want to continue learning in that format after COVID-19 restrictions ease.

The Eau Claire Area School District’s virtual charter school, Eau Claire Virtual School, is expanding for the 2021-2022 school year to offer 100% virtual learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The School District of Altoona and Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District are also offering 100% virtual learning for the first time since the pandemic this school year for students in all grade levels.

“We had a really successful year,” says Tonya Bridges of her third grade daughter’s experience in virtual school last year. Now her family is considering choosing online learning for the next year.

“She prefers doing school virtually she likes not having the distractions in the classroom,” Bridges says.

The Bridges family is one of many making that decision following a successful experience of virtual learning over the course of the pandemic.

Eau Claire Virtual School Principal Laura Schlichting says she is seeing a significant increase in enrollment.

“What we really found last year is there were families and students who found this was a good fit for them as learners,” Schlichting says. “It allowed flexibility. It allowed them to explore some different options so knowing we had to continue to offer a virtual option became very clear.”

Schlichting says more than 80 students are already enrolled and she expects even more application.

Erin Whitfield is thankful the virtual option is again available until her sixth grade daughter can be vaccinated.

“I wanted her to be somewhere stable, know she would not miss out on any schooling and be in school that whole time,” Whitfield says.

Fellow virtual school parent, Jason Schmitz, is excited to see other students have the option available. His eleventh grade son has been part of the school since its inception two years ago.

“We found it to be very flexible. It has synchronous and asynchronous sessions and we like that there is strong support all the way through and we do think it is a user friendly format,” he said. “I think it is a great opportunity for the right families and the right students.”

Schlichting says as technology evolves, she expects virtual school will become more popular with families in the district.

Families interested in Eau Claire Virtual School should reach out to Jenna Mattice, ECVS Secretary, at (715) 852-3030.

Close to 55 students are enrolled in virtual school in Chippewa Falls according to Sue Kern, Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment. Kern says moving to a 100% virtual school option had been discussed at the district but the pandemic accelerated the plans.

For more information on virtual schooling at Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, click here.

For more information on virtual schooling at the School District of Altoona, click here.

