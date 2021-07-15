Advertisement

Truck crashes into tree after driver suffers medical condition in Monroe Co.

Monroe Co. crash
Monroe Co. crash(Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A medical condition causes a truck to veer off the road and hit a tree Wednesday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a report came in just after 6:30 a.m. for a truck that hit a tree off State Highway 21, near County Highway E in the Town of Greenfield.

The driver was found trapped in the truck, and had to be freed by the Oakland Fire Department before being taken to the hospital. One lane of State Highway 21 was closed down for approximately an hour.

An investigation by the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s office determined the driver suffered a medical condition before going off the road.

