WAGNER TAILS: Hera and Sweetie

EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for a mild-mannered, loving dog, who doesn’t bark muck -- meet Hera.

She came to the Eau Claire County Humane Association as a stray. Hera can be nervous when she meets new people, but she’s described as loving and sweet once she bonds with you.

She’s approximately two years old, and she’s looking for a home without children and without other pets. As an added bonus, Hera’s adoption fee through ECCHA is sponsored, which means it’s already paid.

Sweetie earned her name after keeping her positive attitude throughout a health scare. This two-year-old hound mix is available for adoption through Little Red Barn Dog Rescue after being dumped in rural Barron County.

At the time she was picked up, she had a severely infected tooth, which was causing her eye problems and to make matters worse, the infection got in her blood. After removing the tooth, taking medications, and tube feedings -- it took Sweetie about a month to regain her strength.

Today, she loves nothing more than running and playing. Sweetie loves children and other dogs. She’s always ready to have an adventure, or to stay home and cuddle.

