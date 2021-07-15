Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers head to West Coast wildfires
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers headed to the West Coast this week to help people affected by wildfires.
The agency stated that two of the volunteers, one from Janesville and one from Lodi, were sent to Oregon to help set up shelters for people who have to evacuate due to fires and extreme heat.
A third volunteer from Onalaska will help people virtually in California by connecting those affected by wildfires with resources.
The Red Cross added that more volunteers are on standby to help people in need as more disasters develop, with dozens of wildfires burning from California to Alaska.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up online.
