Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers head to West Coast wildfires

June 27, 2021. Talent, Oregon. Red Cross volunteer Chuck Albin delivering water and snacks to a...
June 27, 2021. Talent, Oregon. Red Cross volunteer Chuck Albin delivering water and snacks to a cooling center in Talent, Oregon. Photo by Patty Albin/American Red Cross(Patty Albin/American Red Cross | Patty Albin/American Red Cross)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers headed to the West Coast this week to help people affected by wildfires.

The agency stated that two of the volunteers, one from Janesville and one from Lodi, were sent to Oregon to help set up shelters for people who have to evacuate due to fires and extreme heat.

A third volunteer from Onalaska will help people virtually in California by connecting those affected by wildfires with resources.

June 29, 2021. Wenatchee, Washington. A Red Cross vehicle, and disaster relief trailer are...
June 29, 2021. Wenatchee, Washington. A Red Cross vehicle, and disaster relief trailer are parked outside Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington, where the Red Cross is operating a Cooling Shelter in response to extreme heat in the region. Photo by Hannah Christen/American Red Cross(Hannah Christen/American Red Cross | Hannah Christen/American Red Cro)

The Red Cross added that more volunteers are on standby to help people in need as more disasters develop, with dozens of wildfires burning from California to Alaska.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online.

June 27, 2021. Spokane, Washington. A shelter team made up of Red Cross staff and volunteers...
June 27, 2021. Spokane, Washington. A shelter team made up of Red Cross staff and volunteers from across the country are staged and ready to respond where needed. Extreme heat and Red Flag warnings throughout much of the state of Washington means this group could be called into action at a moment’s notice. Photo by Nancy Franceschi/American Red Cross(Nancy Franceschi/American Red Cross | Nancy Franceschi/American Red Cr)

