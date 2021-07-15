Advertisement

Worries over racism, waterways inspire push to rename fish

For decades, that term has been used to describe four fish species that have infested many U.S....
For decades, that term has been used to describe four fish species that have infested many U.S. rivers and threaten to invade the Great Lakes. (FILE PHOTO)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - What’s in a name? When it comes to Asian carp, quite a lot.

For decades, that term has been used to describe four fish species that have infested many U.S. rivers and threaten to invade the Great Lakes. They were imported to cleanse fish farms and sewage ponds but escaped into the wild.

Now some government agencies are changing the label to “invasive carp” in the wake of anti-Asian hate crimes that surged during the pandemic. At the same time, Illinois officials and partner groups are planning to give the four species yet another name in a marketing campaign to get more people to eat them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs reaches plea deal
The 58-year-old man was charged with his 8th OWI and two other charges after being arrested...
Eau Claire man charged with 8th OWI after Monday night arrest in Elk Mound
Rock Fest announced that it had sold through its entire 7,000 campsite inventory for the first...
Rock Fest sells out campsites, adds one act to 2021 lineup
Police responded to an apparent shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN...
Investigator was shot at least twice by Wisconsin suspect in gas station shooting

Latest News

One person is dead after an incident at the Pilot Travel Center in Racine County.
Gunman dead in Wisconsin gas station shooting is identified
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/15/21)
Country Jam 2021: Day 1 (7/15/21) Part 3
Country Jam 2021: Day 1 (7/15/21) Part 3
Country Jam 2021: Day 1 (7/15/21) Part 2
Country Jam 2021: Day 1 (7/15/21) Part 2