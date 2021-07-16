15% ethanol blends could be offered year-round

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 15% ethanol fuel blends could be offered year-round under legislation being considered in the U.S. Senate. Supporters of the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act say the legislation would ensure the availability of E-15 fuels throughout the year. It was introduced by Senators Deb Fischer, a Nebraska Republican; Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat; and Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat.

The streets have been marked, the electricity has been turned on and facilities are ready for the area’s latest city to come to life next week. That’s Tent City, the hub of the annual Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, which will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Huntsinger Farms along Highway 37, near Interstate 97 southwest of Eau Claire. Huntsinger Farms is the world’s largest producer of horseradish, with the operation also creating Silver Springs mustards. Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is the state’s largest annual agricultural exhibition; its educational mission will have some of the region’s most innovative agricultural methods on display, with events for people of all ages, and for non-farmers and farmers alike.

Free water nitrate testing will be part of the Farm Technology Days, with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials saying they’re offering testing during the show. Anyone interested should take a pint of their water to Booth 587.

Another high level Biden Administration official is coming to western Wisconsin and this time it looks like they will talk about agriculture. U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai will be in the Lacrosse area tomorrow morning at Hamburg Hills Farm, owned by Tim and Lisa Servais to talk about trade policy. Earlier president Biden was in the area to supposedly talk about agriculture but he decided to change the emphasis of his visit and instead used the opportunity to promote his Infrastructure bill.

Here’s a reminder to farmers that today is the final day to report planted acres for this year. That needs to be done at Farm Service Agency offices to remain eligible for federal farm programs.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.