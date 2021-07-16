Advertisement

Beware of falling fish in Neenah - seriously

A City of Neenah vehicle was damaged, apparently by a falling fish.
A City of Neenah vehicle was damaged, apparently by a falling fish.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve all had a bird make a mess on our vehicles, but few people probably ever had one like this.

In an incident a City of Neenah agency could only call “fishy,” one of its city vehicles suffered major damage earlier this week - apparently by a falling fish.

In a post on its Facebook page, the city’s Community Development Dept. shared pictures of the Chevrolet Cruze with a seriously crumpled hood. The post noted a carp was found a few feet away from the scene of the “crime.”

Guessing it was an eagle, the writer surmised the bird dropped the fish while flying past. Ever the good sport, the city added a hope that the bird was able to find something else for dinner.

Posted by City of Neenah Community Development Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

