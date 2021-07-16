Advertisement

BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

Multiple people in Illinois have been sickened by it.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are working with local health departments, along with the CDC and FDA, to investigate a multi-state outbreak of salmonella typhimurium. Officials say it is linked to BirghtFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad that was produced in Rochelle, Illinois.

According to the CDC, eight people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium have been reported from two states.

Officials say illnesses began on dates ranging from June 10, 2021, to June 15, 2021. In Illinois, five cases matching the outbreak strain have been reported in Cook, DuPage, and McHenry counties.

Illinois cases have reported purchasing BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle in the north-eastern part of the state.

  • BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle, Illinois:
    • Green leaf lettuce in a plastic clamshell container
    • Labeled with “fresh from Rochelle, IL”
    • Distributed to at least four states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin)
    • Any “best by” date
IDPH is working with federal officials to determine where the BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle was distributed in Illinois so people could potentially be exposed across the state.

Symptoms of illness caused by Salmonella may include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration. If you experience these symptoms 12 to 72 hours after eating BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle, IL, contact a health care provider and let them know you have recently eaten Sunny Crunch salad.

Anyone that has purchased BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle, IL should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. Surfaces and containers that may have touched the contaminated products should be washed using hot and soapy water.

IDPH is working with local health departments to identify additional cases and to perform laboratory testing. Investigators are working to determine if additional products are contaminated. For more information and updates, go to https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/typhimurium-07-21/index.html.

