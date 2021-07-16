Clark Co. man receives 3 charges of possession of child porn

DORCHESTER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Clark Co. man is facing three charges of possession of child pornography, according to court documents filed Friday.

24-year-old Ricardo Pena Cruz of Dorchester was charged Friday in Clark Co. Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Pena Cruz was arrested after the Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May that a user was engaged in a Facebook chat room exchanging two files that were flagged to be child pornography in February.

After obtaining a search warrant, the Clark Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation searched Pena Cruz’s home on Wednesday, recovering multiple electronic devices, including an iPad that Pena Cruz said he viewed the files on. Forensic digital analysts discovered eight photos and eight videos on the devices suspected to be child pornography.

Pena Cruz faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for each count, if convicted.

