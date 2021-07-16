Advertisement

Communities celebrate area’s first ‘715 day’

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WSAW) - Stevens Point and Wausau are celebrating a new holiday, it’s called called ’715 day.’

The goal is to bring the community together.

715 day is a way to get out and support your favorite local businesses. It’s a unique holiday named after the local area code and the date, 7/15.

“All eyes are kind of on us as we celebrate our first 715 day which is now a proclamated [sic] holiday in the city of Stevens Point,” Assembly Shop Founder Quyen Hom said.

It’s now a day to encourage folks to eat and shop local.

“The more people that know about the holiday, the more that our local businesses get highlighted and it just creates a little bit of interest and foot traffic into our shops and into our downtown areas,” Hom said.

715 day was the brainchild of Plover Yoga Owner, Lisa Lee-Oswald.

“Buy local because these businesses in your community, we need you, we really need you and we love you,” Lee-Oswald said.

Lee-Oswald moved to Portage County from Toledo, Ohio in 2019. She said Toledo does a similar day, called 419 day.

“And I thought, boy, I wonder if we do something like that here? And it turns out, we do now,” Lee-Oswald said.

The City of Stevens Point then made the day an official holiday, to help small businesses, drive 35 minutes north on Highway 39 and Wausau is also celebrating the day.

“Today we did hide seven plastic balls around the Wausau River District for folks to return back to our office for a $15 gift certificate to their favorite business,” Wausau River District Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske said.

Lee-Oswald was also selling tee-shirts with the 715 day logo on them. The money raised is going to the Lake Pacawa improvement project.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs reaches plea deal
Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
The 58-year-old man was charged with his 8th OWI and two other charges after being arrested...
Eau Claire man charged with 8th OWI after Monday night arrest in Elk Mound
The incident occurred in the Village of Mikana Wednesday evening.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Barron Co.
One person is dead after an incident at the Pilot Travel Center in Racine County.
Gunman dead in Wisconsin gas station shooting is identified

Latest News

After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Country Jam USA made it's return...
Country Jam USA welcomes back faithful fans
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
The Express host the Mankato MoonDogs.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, July 15th