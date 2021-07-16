Advertisement

Country Jam USA welcomes back faithful fans

By Max Cotton
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam USA made its return Thursday being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m just excited to be back,” Ethan Cooper said.

He said he’d been waiting for more than a year for Country Jam to begin.

“I mean, it’s a community of people who all want to get back together who haven’t been here for a year,” Cooper said.

After missing out on 2020′s event, fans were excited to return to all the sights and harmonious sounds just outside Eau Claire.

Sophia Ekness though, was at her first Country Jam.

“My favorite part has just been having fun with my friends on the campground and I’m excited to hear some country music,” she said.

It’s all part of a vibe Ekness simply described as awesome.

“I think everyone’s here to listen to some good country music and we’re all the same and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said.

Country Jam USA Executive Director Kathy Wright said the pandemic did lead to some logistical changes to make the event safe. Even so, this year’s music festival will have plenty of familiarity to it.

“I think what people can expect this year is a lot of smiling faces,” she said. “We’re all so excited to be together again. We’re so excited to have live music back in our life and to be able to gather and spend some time together so I think you’re just going to see a lot of really really happy people.”

For Ekness, she’s just excited to do something close to normal.

“I think that it’s been way too long since all this has got to happen and I’m pretty excited this weekend to get back to old times and have it be normal,” she said.

For Cooper, the festival is a chance to reunite with a special group of country music lovers.

“You have your family reunions once a year,” he said. “You didn’t have it for two years. Country Jam, it’s family, it’s once a year. You had to hold off, drink twice as much beer, try to behave and have some fun.”

Wright said tickets are still available for Friday and Saturday’s shows. People can buy them online, at the gate or a Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

There is also shuttle service running from local hotels to the festival grounds.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs reaches plea deal
Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
The 58-year-old man was charged with his 8th OWI and two other charges after being arrested...
Eau Claire man charged with 8th OWI after Monday night arrest in Elk Mound
The incident occurred in the Village of Mikana Wednesday evening.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Barron Co.
One person is dead after an incident at the Pilot Travel Center in Racine County.
Gunman dead in Wisconsin gas station shooting is identified

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
The Express host the Mankato MoonDogs.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, July 15th