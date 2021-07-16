Country Jam USA welcomes back faithful fans

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam USA made its return Thursday being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m just excited to be back,” Ethan Cooper said.

He said he’d been waiting for more than a year for Country Jam to begin.

“I mean, it’s a community of people who all want to get back together who haven’t been here for a year,” Cooper said.

After missing out on 2020′s event, fans were excited to return to all the sights and harmonious sounds just outside Eau Claire.

Sophia Ekness though, was at her first Country Jam.

“My favorite part has just been having fun with my friends on the campground and I’m excited to hear some country music,” she said.

It’s all part of a vibe Ekness simply described as awesome.

“I think everyone’s here to listen to some good country music and we’re all the same and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said.

Country Jam USA Executive Director Kathy Wright said the pandemic did lead to some logistical changes to make the event safe. Even so, this year’s music festival will have plenty of familiarity to it.

“I think what people can expect this year is a lot of smiling faces,” she said. “We’re all so excited to be together again. We’re so excited to have live music back in our life and to be able to gather and spend some time together so I think you’re just going to see a lot of really really happy people.”

For Ekness, she’s just excited to do something close to normal.

“I think that it’s been way too long since all this has got to happen and I’m pretty excited this weekend to get back to old times and have it be normal,” she said.

For Cooper, the festival is a chance to reunite with a special group of country music lovers.

“You have your family reunions once a year,” he said. “You didn’t have it for two years. Country Jam, it’s family, it’s once a year. You had to hold off, drink twice as much beer, try to behave and have some fun.”

Wright said tickets are still available for Friday and Saturday’s shows. People can buy them online, at the gate or a Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

There is also shuttle service running from local hotels to the festival grounds.

