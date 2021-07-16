COVID-19 7-day case average more than doubles in two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - After bottoming out at a seven-day average of 70 cases earlier this month, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day case average for COVID-19 has reached 149 as of Friday.

That’s thanks to 197 new cases confirmed on Friday and 201 new cases reported Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, the DHS reported that COVID-19 case activity is high in 15 counties, a significant increase from just two counties the week prior and four counties the first week of July. That includes Eau Claire Co, which is also one of 13 counties which has an increasing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 VACCINES

DHS figures show 7,753 vaccine doses were doled out since the last report, including 3,660 shots going to people completing their vaccinations. Those numbers are more in line with daily figures going back the past several weeks.

Reports from vaccinators now show 48.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 2,968,247 people. Counting only people 18 and older, 61.8% of Wisconsin’s adults are fully vaccinated.

That’s out of 51.0% of Wisconsin residents, including 59.2% of adults, who had at least one dose..

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Friday the rolling, 7-day average of new coronavirus cases rose from 138 to 149 cases per day after 197 new cases were identified in the latest batch of test results. That’s close to the 201 new cases reported Thursday. The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that came back positive -- averaged 1.8% over the past 7-day period.

The state’s 7-day average for deaths went down to 1 per day. Six more COVID-19 deaths brought the state’s death toll to 7,372, but none of these that were just reported to the state occurred in the past month, so they aren’t counted toward the 7-day average.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports the spread of the coronavirus is high in 15 counties, a jump up from just two counties the week prior. This includes Eau Claire Co. in western Wisconsin, which is also one of 13 counties showing an increasing trend in cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The total number of patients ever hospitalized for COVID-19 went up 35 since Thursday, which is in line with the 7-day average of 33 admissions per day. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 98 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals around the state on Friday, with 28 in ICU. That’s 3 fewer patients in intensive care but 5 more people hospitalized overall since Thursday.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

